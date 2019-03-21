Alberta election Day 3: Leaders to campaign and hold speeches in Calgary

For Day 3 of the Alberta election campaign, leaders will mainly focus their efforts in southern Alberta, including giving speeches and holding rallies in Calgary.

Premier Rachel Notley and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney both spoke to crowds in Lethbridge last night with a common message — voters will have a stark choice on election day.

Notley urged cheering supporters to re-elect an NDP government on April 16, warning that only her team will fight to protect public health care and ensure that all people are treated fairly.

She also attacked Kenney, saying she knows there are conservative supporters who are unhappy with how he won the UCP leadership.

Notley said she will work her tail off to win their support and that Kenney is not fit to be premier.

In a different part of the city, Kenney blamed Alberta’s economic downturn on NDP policies that he says have driven away investment and killed jobs.

He said it is up to people to vote for change and UPC policies that under his leadership will get the province back on track.

Thursday morning, Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel is to announce a plan to double the number of educational assistants in K to 12 classrooms.

Later Thursday, the three party leaders are to shift their campaigns to Calgary for speeches and rallies.

Where the leaders are Thursday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Lethbridge — Announcement with scrum to follow (10:45 a.m., 500 11 Street S)

Lethbridge — Photo op with Lethbridge-East candidate Maria Fitzpatrick. (Noon, 640 13 Street N)

Calgary — Photo op with Calgary-East candidate Cesar Cala (3:10 p.m., 924 Abbotsford Drive NE)

Calgary — Leader’s Speech (6 p.m., Calgary-North East Campaign Office. Unit 3080, 11124 36th Street NE)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

Calgary — Announcement (10 a.m., Scottsman’s Hill)

Calgary — Rally (6 p.m., Ramada Plaza and Conference Centre, 3515 26 Street, NE)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Edmonton — Education announcement. (10:30 a.m., Al Mustafa Academy. 7814 – 83 Street NW)

Calgary — Election rally (7 p.m. Bridgeland Plaza, 9th Street and General Ave.)

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News