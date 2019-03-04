Judge’s ruling overturns Mandel’s ban from running in Alberta’s 2019 election

Stephen Mandel will be allowed to run in Alberta’s spring election after all thanks to a Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta decision issued Monday afternoon.

The Alberta Party leader had appealed an Elections Alberta decision last month that ruled him ineligible to run for five years after he was late filing financial statements from his nomination contest last year.

Mandel said his chief financial officer missed the deadline because of an illness.

In her decision released on Monday, the judge in the case said she believed there were mitigating circumstances in Mandel’s case, including that he was acting in good faith, his CFO’s illness, the short length of the delay, how quickly Mandel addressed the non-compliance and that the nomination contest was uncontested.

Mandel had filed a legal appeal of the Elections Alberta ruling together with Brian Heidecker, his CFO.

“The applicants submit that the benefits of strictly enforcing the return deadline in the circumstances of this case are minimal, and drastically outweigh the adverse consequences of strict enforcement, warranting a relaxation of the deadline to file: I agree,” Gaylene Kendell wrote.

The judge said the mitigating circumstances she considered led her to conclude she should grant Mandel’s application.

Mandel tweeted late Monday afternoon that he felt “vindicated that the Alberta Court’s decision has shown that needless red tape was tying up the election process.”

“Now we can focus on what really matters, working towards a prosperous Alberta,” he tweeted.

Just three days ago, several other Alberta Party candidates were cleared to run in the election following legal decisions overturning their five-year ban on running, also for being late to file financial statements from their nomination contests last year.

