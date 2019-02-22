Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel appealing candidacy ban

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning in an attempt to overturn a ban on his candidacy in this spring’s provincial election.

Earlier this month, Elections Alberta ruled Mandel ineligible to run for five years after he was late to file financial statements from his nomination contest last year.

Elections Alberta deputy chief electoral officer Drew Westwater said candidates have four months from the time they’re nominated to file financial campaign returns.

Mandel, who secured the Alberta Party’s nomination to be the candidate in Edmonton-McClung on May 12, 2018, missed that deadline.

The Alberta Party leader said his chief financial officer missed the deadline because of an illness.

Mandel claimed the documents from Elections Alberta do not clearly spell out the deadline dates, although Elections Alberta said it attempts to make them as clear as possible.

Currently, Mandel is not eligible to run as a candidate until Sept. 27, 2023.

