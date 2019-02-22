Politics
Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel appealing candidacy ban

WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 9, 2019): Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel plans to challenge a five-year ban on running for public office. It comes after he failed to file his financial paperwork on time. Albert Delitala has more on what it means for Mandel.

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning in an attempt to overturn a ban on his candidacy in this spring’s provincial election.

Earlier this month, Elections Alberta ruled Mandel ineligible to run for five years after he was late to file financial statements from his nomination contest last year.

READ MORE: Elections Alberta gives Alberta Party leader 5-year-ban from running as candidate, Mandel plans appeal

Elections Alberta deputy chief electoral officer Drew Westwater said candidates have four months from the time they’re nominated to file financial campaign returns.

Mandel, who secured the Alberta Party’s nomination to be the candidate in Edmonton-McClung on May 12, 2018, missed that deadline.

The Alberta Party leader said his chief financial officer missed the deadline because of an illness.

READ MORE: Opponents react to Alberta Party leader’s appeal for ‘minor administrative offence

Mandel claimed the documents from Elections Alberta do not clearly spell out the deadline dates, although Elections Alberta said it attempts to make them as clear as possible.

Currently, Mandel is not eligible to run as a candidate until Sept. 27, 2023.

— More to come…

