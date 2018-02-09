Stephen Mandel fined $500 by Alberta Party for late donor disclosure

Alberta Party leadership candidate Stephen Mandel has been fined for posting his financial donors’ disclosure document nine hours after the deadline.

The rules state the posting needed to be live on Mandel’s website by midnight on Feb. 7, but it wasn’t published until 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. The campaign was also supposed to send the link to the Leadership Election Committee (LEC) by midnight on Feb. 7. The LEC said it didn’t receive it until almost noon on Feb. 8.

Mandel has been fined $500.

A release from the Alberta Party said that Mandel’s team has apologized for the oversight and made adjustments to prevent any similar mistakes in the future.

The fine is being deducted from the $5,000 refundable bond that all candidates post as part of the entry fee.

The former Edmonton mayor and Alberta health minister joined the race on Jan. 10. The vote for the new leader will take place on Feb. 27.