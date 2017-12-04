Alberta Party releases leadership election rules, pushes back vote

The Alberta Party has released the rules for its upcoming leadership contest, which will cost approved candidates $10,000 each.

The party has pushed back the vote to Tuesday, Feb. 27, after previously announcing voting would come to a close on Feb. 7.

The board made the decision to extend voting after receiving feedback from members, who said they wanted a longer window to sell memberships and conduct the leadership race.

The deadline for candidates to throw their name into the race is at 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2018. Of the $10,000 entry fee, $5,000 is refundable with good behaviour, the party said in a media release Monday morning.

Voting will begin at noon on Sunday, Feb. 25 and be done by preferential ballot. Voting will close at noon on Feb. 27. The new leader is expected to be announced at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 27.

The leadership race comes after Greg Clark announced in early November he was stepping down as leader.

“I have made a decision on what I believe is the best path forward for the party and most importantly for the province,” Clark said in a statement on Nov. 10.

“I want you to know I am committed to running in 2019 as MLA in Calgary-Elbow. I will continue to do my work in my constituency and in the legislature, holding the government accountable and proposing better ideas.”

Clark had been the only Alberta Party member in the legislature until October when Karen McPherson — the MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nosehill — announced she was joining the party. Previously, McPherson had left the NDP government to sit as an independent.

Clark hasn’t ruled out the idea of running to return as the party’s leader. So far, no one has thrown their hat into the leadership race.