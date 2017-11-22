Alberta Party sets February 2018 date for leadership vote

The Alberta Party has set Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 as the date for a leadership vote. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after Greg Clark resigned as leader of the party.

The party said in a statement that the new leader will be announced following the vote.

WATCH BELOW: Alberta Party development just latest shift in province’s political landscape

READ MORE: Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark resigns, triggers leadership race

“The Alberta Party is putting a laser focus on ensuring we are ready to compete to form government in 2019,” said board member Pat Cochrane, who will chair the leadership election committee along with strategist Susan Elliot.

“This contest will ensure that we mobilize people from across the province and different backgrounds in having a say in their representation.”

LISTEN: Greg Clark speaks to Angela Kokott after resigning as leader of the Alberta Party

View link »

READ MORE: Alberta Party hopes leadership race draws new members, big-name contenders

Around 400 people attended the Alberta Party’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Red Deer on Saturday, compared to just 59 in 2016.

Some former members of the now-defunct Progressive Conservative party who are unhappy with the creation of the United Conservative Party (UCP) attended the AGM.

WATCH BELOW: Hundreds attend Alberta Party AGM in Red Deer, including former PC members

READ MORE: Hundreds attend Alberta Party AGM in Red Deer, including former PC members

So far, no one has publicly declared their intent to seek the leadership though Clark hasn’t ruled out running again for the top job.

–With files from Karen Bartko