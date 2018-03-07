Stephen Mandel outlines roles of Alberta Party caucus members

A day before the spring session of Alberta’s Legislative Assembly gets underway, the Alberta Party’s newly minted leader announced which of his caucus members will be fulfilling various duties.

On Wednesday, Stephen Mandel announced former party leader and Calgary-Elbow MLA Greg Clark has been appointed the Alberta Party’s deputy leader.

“The past few months have shown that the values of the Alberta Party are resonating with Albertans, and I’m thrilled to be part of the important work we are doing at the legislature,” Clark said in a news release.

Calgary – South East MLA Rick Fraser, Mandel’s former caucus colleague when they were Progressive Conservatives, has been selected as the Alberta Party’s new caucus leader.

“I’m honoured to have been entrusted by my colleagues in caucus and by Mr. Mandel to serve as leader in the legislature,” Fraser said.

“It is my hope that my experience as a legislator can help us capitalize on our increased presence in the house.”

The party’s other caucus member, Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill MLA Karen McPherson, was not given an official role on Wednesday but the party said the former member of Alberta’s NDP government will “play a key role in election readiness, with her efforts directed towards bringing forward women’s issues and ensuring they have a strong voice at every level of our party.”

“I’ve been committed to there being a strong voice for women across our province,” McPherson said. “I will ensure that our party respects that commitment.”

Mandel beat out Fraser and Calgary lawyer Kara Levis in the Alberta Party leadership’s race a little over a week ago. With its membership numbers growing, the party’s 72-year-old leader said he aims to earn the support of Albertans in “every single community” and to be the “first choice for government in the next election.”

Mandel does not currently have a seat in the Alberta legislature. Moments after winning the Alberta Party’s leadership race last month, he suggested winning a seat in the legislature was not an immediate priority.

“Our job right now is to get the word out about the Alberta Party, what it’s about, how we can attract candidates, how we can attract support,” he said at the time. “I think as the leader, that’s my primary function right now.