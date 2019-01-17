Woman jailed four years for luring 16-year-old girl into prostitution

A Halifax-area woman who helped lure a 16-year-old girl into prostitution in Toronto, Halifax and Moncton, N.B., has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A jury had found Renee Allison Webber guilty of pimping-related charges in September.

READ MORE: Woman tells N.S. court she wanted to die after being lured into prostitution

Crown lawyers told the court that in late 2015 the victim moved into Webber’s Halifax-area home, where she was lured into providing sexual services.

Webber, who is in her mid-40s, was convicted of trafficking a person under the age of 18, sexual exploitation, advertising sexual services and receiving material benefit from trafficking.

Her co-accused, Kyle Leslie Pellow, pleaded guilty last June to trafficking a person under 18, advertising sexual services and breaching a court order.

He received a six-year prison sentence, but the judge deducted just over three years for time served.

Renee Allison Webber enter the courtroom to hear sentencing on charges of trafficking, sexual exploitation and others. #halifax pic.twitter.com/ZqRmj3DAaV — Elizabeth McSheffrey (@emcsheff) January 17, 2019

READ MORE: Cole Harbour man facing 2 dozen charges as part of human trafficking investigation

Justice Christa Brothers sentenced Webber today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.