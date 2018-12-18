Cole Harbour man facing 2 dozen charges as part of human trafficking investigation

A Cole Harbour man is facing more than two dozen charges as part of a human trafficking investigation in the Halifax area.
The charges include sexual assault, unlawful confinement and various weapons-related charges.
Halifax Regional Police say officers were called Dec. 16 to investigate an assault that had happened the night before.
A 17-year-old girl reported being threatened and repeatedly assaulted by a 21-year-old man.
Police say the girl told investigators the man had “directed and influenced her for the purpose of prostitution.”
Dante Warnell Cromwell is set to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on this case or other potential human trafficking matters is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.
