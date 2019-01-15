Woman tells N.S. court she wanted to die after being lured into prostitution

A young woman has told a Nova Scotia court she wanted to die after she was lured into prostitution at the age of 16.

In a victim impact statement filed with Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the woman says her life was ruined and she felt taken advantage of.

Renee Allison Webber is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on pimping-related charges, including trafficking a person under the age of 18, receiving material benefit from trafficking and sexual exploitation.

In submissions filed with the court, Crown lawyers Cory Roberts and Erica Koresawa argue that Webber should be sentenced to at least six years in prison.

The submissions describe how in 2015 the victim moved into Webber’s home, where she was lured into providing sexual services for men older than her.

The human trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Defence lawyer Don Murray has recommended a sentence of three years.

He has challenged the mandatory minimum sentence, saying it would be cruel and unusual punishment.

Murray argues Webber did not play a major role in prostitution-related activities with the victim.