Police seek suspects after sleight-of-hand theft reported in Bradford
Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a sleight-of-hand theft was reported in Bradford.
According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday at around 12 p.m., a 71-year-old man was walking toward the entrance of a grocery store on Holland Street West when a man in a dark coloured van called him over.
Police say the suspect asked the man for directions to the hospital.
Before leaving, police say a female suspect reached out and acted like she was going to put a necklace around the victim’s neck.
Officers say the man declined the supposed gift and the suspects drove off quickly.
According to police, a few minutes later the man realized the gold necklace he had been wearing was missing.
Police are now searching for a man with a slim build. Officers say he was seen wearing a hat.
Officers are also searching for a woman with a heavy build. She was seen wearing a black scarf over her hair.
Police say the pair were driving a dark passenger van.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
