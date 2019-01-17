Police seek suspects after sleight-of-hand theft reported in Bradford

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a sleight-of-hand theft was reported in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday at around 12 p.m., a 71-year-old man was walking toward the entrance of a grocery store on Holland Street West when a man in a dark coloured van called him over.

Police say the suspect asked the man for directions to the hospital.

Before leaving, police say a female suspect reached out and acted like she was going to put a necklace around the victim’s neck.

Officers say the man declined the supposed gift and the suspects drove off quickly.

According to police, a few minutes later the man realized the gold necklace he had been wearing was missing.

Police are now searching for a man with a slim build. Officers say he was seen wearing a hat.

Officers are also searching for a woman with a heavy build. She was seen wearing a black scarf over her hair.

Police say the pair were driving a dark passenger van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).