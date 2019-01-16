Crime
Bradford man charged with theft, fraud

Police say a man from Bradford has been charged after credit cards from a lost wallet were used to make purchases at several businesses.

According to South Simcoe police, on Jan. 11, at around 12:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man in Bradford had lost his wallet and discovered his debit and credit cards had been used at various businesses.

Police say following an investigation, officers were able to obtain a description of a suspect.

Officers say on Jan. 12, a 54-year-old man from Bradford was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of fraud under $5,000.

According to police, the man was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

