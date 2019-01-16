Crime
January 16, 2019 1:23 pm
Updated: January 16, 2019 1:33 pm

One person transported to hospital after collision on County Road 27: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Barrie Police Service headquarters.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police say one person was transported to hospital following a collision in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m., two vehicles collided on County Road 27 between Lougheed Road and Salem Road.

Officers say one driver was extricated from a vehicle and transported to a local hospital before getting airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

According to police, the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated, however, it has reopened.

