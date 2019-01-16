One person transported to hospital after collision on County Road 27: police

Police say one person was transported to hospital following a collision in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m., two vehicles collided on County Road 27 between Lougheed Road and Salem Road.
Officers say one driver was extricated from a vehicle and transported to a local hospital before getting airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
According to police, the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated, however, it has reopened.
