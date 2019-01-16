One person transported to hospital after collision on County Road 27: police

Police say one person was transported to hospital following a collision in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m., two vehicles collided on County Road 27 between Lougheed Road and Salem Road.

Officers say one driver was extricated from a vehicle and transported to a local hospital before getting airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

According to police, the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated, however, it has reopened.

County Rd. 27 (Townline Rd.) between Lougheed Rd & Salem Rd is currently closed for an investigation of a motor vehicle collision which occurred this morning at approximately 8:30 this morning. The road will be closed for several hours. We'll update when open. pic.twitter.com/jc8DYRFcNk — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 16, 2019