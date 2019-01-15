Barrie cop charged with criminal negligence in connection with shooting: SIU

A Barrie police officer has been charged with criminal negligence following an investigation by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

According to the SIU, on Sept. 17, 2018, Barrie police officers located four people of interest at a gas station at the corner of St. Vincent Street and Grove Street East in the city.

The SIU says the two men and two women fled the area in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect in connection with early morning robbery

When the vehicle passed one of the officers, the SIU says the officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle.

According to the SIU, a short while later, the vehicle crashed into a tree and the occupants fled on foot.

The SIU says three of the individuals were located and arrested.

Following a police investigation, on Oct. 10, 2018, the fourth suspect was arrested by Toronto police.

The SIU says it was discovered that the man had sustained a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: SIU investigating after firearm discharged by Barrie police officer

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

According to the SIU, as a result of the investigation, Barrie police Sgt. Michael Chytuk has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The SIU says Chytuk is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Feb. 4.