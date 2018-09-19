SIU investigating after firearm discharged by Barrie police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred on Monday in Barrie.

According to the SIU, on Monday at around 4 a.m., Barrie police officers located four people of interest at a gas station at the intersection of St. Vincent Street and Grove Street East in the city.

The SIU says two men and two women fled the scene in a vehicle. At one point, the SIU says a police officer discharged his firearm.

According to the SIU, the vehicle crashed into a tree at St. Vincent Street and Blake Street and the four suspects fled the area on foot.

The SIU says police began searching and three individuals were located and arrested. The fourth suspect, a 21-year-old man, has not yet been located.

However, the SIU says evidence has led investigators to believe the man has sustained a gunshot wound.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

According to the SIU, two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident. The investigations unit has also designated one subject officer and three witness officers to the case.

