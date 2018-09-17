Barrie police searching for suspect in connection with early morning robbery

Police have arrested three suspects and are searching for a fourth in connection with an early morning robbery in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Monday just before 4 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at Duckworth Plaza on Duckworth Street in the city.

Police say two victims told officers the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers say a short while later, the vehicle was located at the intersection of Blake and St. Vincent streets.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a nearby park.

According to police, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery and officers are now searching for a fourth suspect.

READ MORE: Clearview Township man charged with attempted murder following hit-and-run investigation

Police are searching for a man between the ages of 18 and 20, around six feet, with a thin build. Officers say he has dark hair in dreadlocks and a dark goatee. He was seen wearing white or beige pants, a white long-sleeve shirt and has a sling on his right arm.

According to police, charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the Blake and St. Vincent streets area while police investigate.

Traffic Alert – Investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area at this time while police continue to investigate an early morning robbery. https://t.co/81Cx8W9SZ5 https://t.co/VTXV20l9Lm — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 17, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).