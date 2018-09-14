Clearview Township man charged with attempted murder following hit-and-run investigation

A man from Clearview Township has been charged with attempted murder following a hit-and-run investigation, police say.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday a 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Brock Road in Clearview Township.

Police say as a result, the man was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto in serious condition.

Officers say following a police investigation, 19-year-old Isaiah Crawley from Clearview Township has been arrested.

According to police, Crawley has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Police say the accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Sept.17.