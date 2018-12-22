Multiple stabbings leave 3 injured in Toronto early Saturday

Toronto police say three people were injured after three separate stabbings in the city early Saturday.

One victim suffered critical injuries, while the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

The first stabbing occurred just before 1 a.m. in an apartment in the area of Wellesley and Bleecker streets.

Authorities located a victim with numerous stab wounds. He was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Just over 30 minutes later, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment in the area of Victoria Park and Sloane avenues, near Lawrence Avenue East.

Officers located a victim with a stab wound to his abdomen, and he was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said that in that case, the suspect is known to police.

Around 2:45 a.m., police received reports of a third stabbing, this one in the area of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent.

Authorities located a victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, and a suspect was arrested.

That stabbing scene is not far from Firgrove Public School, which went into lockdown earlier this week after shots were fired outside the school while children were in class.

Toronto also saw two shootings overnight, which injured another four people.

Anyone with information relating to any of these incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.