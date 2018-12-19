Crime
December 19, 2018 3:31 pm
Updated: December 19, 2018 4:45 pm

Shots fired outside of north-end Toronto school

By Web Coordinator  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired out front of a school Wednesday afternoon in the city’s north end.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting near Firgrove Public school, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, just after 3 p.m.

The school was in lockdown but that has since been lifted.

Police said students are being released class by class.

There were reports of a possible male shooting victim but police did not locate one.

Police said a white or silver coloured SUV or minivan was seen fleeing the scene.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Firgrove Public School
Toronto Drive-by
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News