Shots fired outside of north-end Toronto school
A A
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired out front of a school Wednesday afternoon in the city’s north end.
Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting near Firgrove Public school, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, just after 3 p.m.
The school was in lockdown but that has since been lifted.
Police said students are being released class by class.
There were reports of a possible male shooting victim but police did not locate one.
Police said a white or silver coloured SUV or minivan was seen fleeing the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.