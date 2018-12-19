Shots fired outside of north-end Toronto school

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired out front of a school Wednesday afternoon in the city’s north end.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting near Firgrove Public school, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, just after 3 p.m.

The school was in lockdown but that has since been lifted.

Police said students are being released class by class.

There were reports of a possible male shooting victim but police did not locate one.

Police said a white or silver coloured SUV or minivan was seen fleeing the scene.

SHOOTING:

Firgrove Public School

-School was in full lockdown

-Lockdown has been lifted

-Children will be released class by class

-Parents allowed allowed to collect kids

-Please be patient

**Reminder that there may still be a partial road closure**

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 19, 2018

Firgrove PS is currently in Lockdown due to a shooting in the area. We are not aware of any injuries. — TDSB Media Relations (@TDSB_Media) December 19, 2018