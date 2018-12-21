1 in life-threatening condition, 2 seriously injured after shooting at west-end Toronto plaza
Three people have been injured, one critically, after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Friday evening.
Paramedics and police were called to a Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road-area plaza, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 9 p.m.
Police said officers found the three victims with gunshot wounds.
READ MORE: Man shot and killed on downtown Toronto street
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others were taken with serious injuries.
As of Friday night, police didn’t release suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.