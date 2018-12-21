1 in life-threatening condition, 2 seriously injured after shooting at west-end Toronto plaza

Three people have been injured, one critically, after a shooting in Toronto’s west end Friday evening.

Paramedics and police were called to a Kipling Avenue and Rowntree Road-area plaza, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 9 p.m.

Police said officers found the three victims with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Man shot and killed on downtown Toronto street

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others were taken with serious injuries.

As of Friday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Shooting Kipling Ave north of Finch Ave W, Multiple callers Officers O/S have located 3 people with gunshot wounds, one is VSA. Emergency run with @torontomedics soon. Yield to oncoming emergency vehicles with emergency equipment activated Witnesses call 911 @tps23div 2339244 ^ma pic.twitter.com/GeuJPgy3rm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2018