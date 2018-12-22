1 injured after shooting near Lawrence and Dufferin

Toronto police say one person was injured after a shooting in Toronto’s north end early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a victim, who had been shot, in a plaza.

He was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released a suspect description but say a vehicle may have also been involved in the shooting.

This shooting came just hours after three people were shot near Kipling and Finch avenues.