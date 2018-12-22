1 injured after shooting near Lawrence and Dufferin
Toronto police say one person was injured after a shooting in Toronto’s north end early Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
READ MORE: 1 in life-threatening condition, 2 seriously injured after shooting at west-end Toronto plaza
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a victim, who had been shot, in a plaza.
He was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
READ MORE: 83-year-old Mississauga woman’s death being treated as homicide, police say
Police have not released a suspect description but say a vehicle may have also been involved in the shooting.
This shooting came just hours after three people were shot near Kipling and Finch avenues.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.