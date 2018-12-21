83-year-old Mississauga woman’s death being treated as homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police say an 83-year-old Mississauga woman’s death is being treated as a homicide and officers are asking witnesses to come forward.

Police said in a statement released Friday evening that officers were called to a home near Cawthra Road and Silver Creek Boulevard, near Dundas Street East, before 9:50 a.m. with reports the woman was found unresponsive.

The statement said the woman, who hasn’t been identified, was found “with signs of trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it’s believed the woman’s death is an isolated incident. As of Friday night, officers haven’t released suspect information.

The woman’s death marks Peel Region’s 26th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information or residents in the area with surveillance video is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Peel Police Appealing for Witnesses in 26th Homicide of 2018 – https://t.co/QVMgTSqRGq — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 22, 2018