Ontario’s police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting in Smithville

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding a police-involved shooting in Smithville, located just west of Hamilton.

Niagara Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Anastasia Boulevard and Harvest Gate at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The SIU said a person suffered a serious injury in the incident.

A police spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

More to come.

SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Smithville. One person sustained serious injury. More information to come. — SIU (@SIUOntario) December 21, 2018

There is an active police investigation ongoing in the area of Anastasia Bv and Townline Rd in Smithville. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) December 21, 2018