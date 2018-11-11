Saskatoon Blades beat Kootenay Ice 2-1 for second straight win

The Saskatoon Blades (21-12-7-2) won their second game in a row by defeating the Kootenay Ice (6-11-2-1) 3-1 Saturday night in WHL action.

Blades forward Gary Haden scored the game’s first goal at 8:41 into the first period for his sixth goal of the year.

Ice forward Cole Muir scored his fourth goal of the season with just over a minute left in the first period to tie the game at 1-1.

Blades defencemen Seth Bafaro scored the eventual game-winner four minutes into the second on his second goal of the season.

Nolan Maier earned the game’s first star, stopping 31 of 32 shots in the victory. Jesse Makaj stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Ice.

The Blades were 1 for 3 on the powerplay, while the Ice went 0 for 5 with a man up.

The Blades are back at in on Tuesday when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the SaskTel Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

