Krebs’ 3-point night powers Kootenay Ice over Saskatoon Blades

A letdown in the third period cost the Saskatoon Blades as they lost 4-2 to the Kootenay Ice on Thursday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades (9-6-2) entered the final frame with a 2-1 lead on goals by Kristian Roykas Marthinsen and Gary Haden.

Brad Ginnel, Jaeger White, and Peyton Krebs, who also had two assists in the game, scored for the Ice (6-7-2) in the third period. Nick Bowman had the other Kootenay goal.

Duncan McGovern stopped 32 shots to pick up the win. Nolan Maier made 27 saves in the loss.

The Blades head out on a four-game road trip, starting Friday when they head to Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors.