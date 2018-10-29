Saskatoon Blades down Calgary Hitmen to snap losing streak

The Saskatoon Blades snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Kirby Dach had two goals and an assist in the win.

Eric Florchuk, Josh Paterson, and Kristian Roykas Mvarthinsen also scored for Saskatoon (9-5-2).

Nolan Maier stopped made 38 saves to pick up the win.

Jake Kryski, Carson Focht, and Zach Huber scored for Calgary (4-9-2).

Jack McNaughton turned away 36 shots in the loss.

Saskatoon went one for six with the man advantage, while Calgary failed to score on three power plays.

The Blades are back at home for their next game on Thursday when they take on the Kootenay Ice.