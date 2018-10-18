Sports
October 18, 2018 8:51 am

Josh Prokop scores OT winner as Calgary Hitmen edge the Saskatoon Blades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Josh Prokop’s second goal of the night came at 2:31 of overtime as the Calgary Hitmen edged the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Kaden Elder, Carson Focht and Riley Fiddler-Schultz also scored for the Hitmen (2-6-2) while Prokop tacked on an assist for a three-point outing.

Dawson Davidson scored once and set up two more for the Blades (7-3-1). Josh Paterson, Brandon Schuldhaus and Kristian Roykas Marthinsen rounded out the offence.

Carl Stankowski made 36 saves for the win as Dorrin Luding stopped 36-of-41 shots in a losing cause.

Calgary went 0 for 3 on the power play while Saskatoon scored twice on five chances with the man advantage.

Blades winger Brady Nicholas was ejected after taking a kneeing major at 13:37 of the first period.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when the Spokane Chiefs travel to Saskatoon.

