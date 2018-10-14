Blades kick off 5-game home stand with 3-2 win over Rebels

Saskatoon Blades winger Max Gerlach scored in overtime to complete the hat trick in a 3-2 home win over the Red Deer Rebels Friday night.

The Rebels opened the scoring when forward Oleg Zaytsev found the back of the net 51 seconds into the game.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades’ Dawson Davidson named CHL, WHL player of the week

Gerlach tied things up on the power play with his seventh goal of the season, scoring seven minutes into the second period, before Rebels centre Jeff de Witt scored three minutes later for a 2-1 lead.

With just 16 seconds left in the third period, Gerlach scored his second goal of the game to force overtime.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades end five-game road trip with win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes

Once again, Gerlach scored for the Blades, securing the two points.

Blades goalie Nolan Maier turned aside 23 shots and is now 6-2 on the season.

The Blades (7-2) are right back at it Sunday afternoon as they host the Prince Albert Raiders (9-1).