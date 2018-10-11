Saskatoon Blades’ Dawson Davidson named CHL, WHL player of the week

Saskatoon Blades defenceman Dawson Davidson has been recognized for his play last week when he earned eight points, one goal and seven assists, as well as a plus-six rating in four games.

For his strong performance, he was named the CHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 7.

The 20-year-old led the CHL in scoring among defencemen for the week after a trio of multi-point performances helped spark three straight wins for the Blades during an Alberta road trip, lifting them into second place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference standings with a 6-2-0-0 record.

The blueliner was also named the latest WHL On the Run Player of the Week. Davidson is the first WHL defenceman to earn the award since the Tri-City Americans’ Jake Bean in mid-April.

Davidson, from Moosomin, Sask., was originally drafted by the Kamloops Blazers in the third round, 58th overall, in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft. Since then, he’s appeared in 241 WHL regular season games with the Blazers, Regina Pats, and Blades, recording 128 points.

The defenceman has 12 points in eight games, making him one of three Blades skaters, along with Kirby Dach and Eric Florchuk, to be averaging a point-per-game or better in the 2018-19 season.

Davidson is the second member of the Blades to earn CHL Player of the Week honours in three weeks this season following Dach, who was also named this season’s first WHL On the Run Player of the Week.

Saskatoon opens up a five-game home stand when they play host to the Red Deer Rebels on Friday, Oct. 12 at SaskTel Centre.