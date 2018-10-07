Sports
October 7, 2018 5:25 pm

Saskatoon Blades end five-game road trip with win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes

By Online Producer  Global News
WATCH VIDEO: The Saskatoon Blades end their five-game road trip with a 3-2 shootout win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday night. Blades centre Kirby Dack scored the lone goal in the shootout.

The Saskatoon Blades escaped Lethbridge with a 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Blades centre Kirby Dach was the lone goal scorer in the shootout, moving the Blades to 6-2 on the year.

Forwards Josh Paterson and Riley McKay scored in regulation for the Blades, who have now won three straight games.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades snap losing streak with 5-3 win over Edmonton Oil Kings

Blades goalie Nolan Maier made 24 saves in the win.

Hurricanes forwards Keltie Jeri-Leon and Logan Barlage both scored in the loss, while goaltender Reece Klassen made 34 saves.

READ MORE: Red Deer Rebels edge Saskatoon Blades 5-4

Up next for the Blades is a home game against the Red Deer Rebels on Oct. 12. The Rebels are 5-2 on the season.

