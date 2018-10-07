Saskatoon Blades end five-game road trip with win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes

WATCH VIDEO: The Saskatoon Blades end their five-game road trip with a 3-2 shootout win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday night. Blades centre Kirby Dack scored the lone goal in the shootout.

The Saskatoon Blades escaped Lethbridge with a 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Blades centre Kirby Dach was the lone goal scorer in the shootout, moving the Blades to 6-2 on the year.

Kirby Dach with the lone goal in the shootout and it was a dandy! Blades win 3-2!!!! We're coming home #BladeCity! pic.twitter.com/hnBH3jcgnc — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) October 7, 2018

Forwards Josh Paterson and Riley McKay scored in regulation for the Blades, who have now won three straight games.

Blades goalie Nolan Maier made 24 saves in the win.

Hurricanes forwards Keltie Jeri-Leon and Logan Barlage both scored in the loss, while goaltender Reece Klassen made 34 saves.

Up next for the Blades is a home game against the Red Deer Rebels on Oct. 12. The Rebels are 5-2 on the season.