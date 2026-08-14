Record National Bank Open attendance highlights tennis stadium expansion controversy

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During his speech after losing the National Bank Open, American tennis great Brandon Nakashima made a statement that rocked the rivalry between the two cities that host the tournament.

“Going to be honest. Really, really enjoy the fans here in Montreal. More than Toronto,” he said.

As the tournament continues to grow, with more than 309,000 fans attending in Montreal, Tennis Canada is contesting how to bring Quebec’s largest city up to speed with other tennis stadiums.

In June, Tennis Canada announced its plans to revitalize IGA Stadium by building new courts and installing a retractable roof.

The organization says its current stadium court is obsolete, and no longer meets the standards of other professional tournaments.

“The money we put into keeping it in shape is unbelievable each year,” Eugène Lapierre, a consultant for Tennis Canada, told Global News.

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But Tennis Canada’s plans would expand into nearby Jarry Park, tearing up a recreational baseball diamond — a move that has left some residents outraged.

2:29 Controversy hits National Bank Tennis Open expansion

“If they want to expand, it’s their problem, it is not ours,” Didier Delfolie-Noulin, a member of the citizen group Jarry Park Common Front, told Global News.

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The neighbourhood surrounding Jarry Park is a disadvantaged part of Montreal and Delfoulie Noulin said tearing up the baseball diamond and expanding into the greenspace will further take away opportunities for those who live in the area.

“We’re not against Tennis Canada. If they want to expand, they go elsewhere,” he said. “That’s final.”

Lapierre said the expansion is not just about the National Bank Open, but rather to improve tennis facilities for those throughout Montreal.

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“It’s not to organize an international event. It’s to use an international event to develop the game,” he said.

It’s a game that is increasing in popularity.

A report released by Tennis Canada in May found that more than six million Canadians played tennis in 2025, an increase of more than one million from 2023. It seems Quebec is leading the way.

According to the report, 18 per cent of people living in Quebec say they are “frequent players,” meaning they play more than 20 times per year.

Oliver Wheeler, director of communications at Tennis Canada, said the recreational sport has been growing alongside Canadian greats.

“We’re just seeing Canadian performances at the highest levels of tennis, levels that we haven’t seen in the past,” he told Global News.

Marc-André Fourtier, a nearby resident, said he supports the expansion plan as well as the growth of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

“It’s a wonderful tournament. It’s something great that we have in Montreal and I think it will be a good idea,” he told Global News.

With community members divided, Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said Tennis Canada must conduct consultations.

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Lapierre said Tennis Canada has committed to consultations, but ensures the dynamic of the park will remain the same.