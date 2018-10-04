Saskatoon Blades snap losing streak with 5-3 win over Edmonton Oil Kings

The Saskatoon Blades snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the previously unbeaten Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Eric Florchuk scored twice, including the game-winning goal for the Blades (4-2-0) at 3:36 of the third period.

Brandon Machado, Dawson Davidson and Kirby Dach added singles for Saskatoon.

Nolan Maier kicked out 32 shots for the win.

Trey Fix-Wolansky led the Oil Kings with two goals and Wyatt McLeod also found the back of the net for Edmonton (5-1-0).

Dylan Myskiw turned aside 34 shots for Edmonton.

The Blades are back on the ice on Friday when they take on the Hitmen in Calgary.

– With files from Global News