Kirby Dach named WHL and CHL player of the week

An impressive start to the 2018-18 season has earned Kirby Dach a couple of honours.
Dach has been named the WHL and CHL player of the week after a seven-point weekend.
The Saskatoon Blades forward assisted on both goals in the team’s season-opening 2-1 win over the defending WHL champions Swift Current Broncos on Sept. 21.
The next night, Dach recorded his first-ever hat-trick as the Blades completed their weekend sweep of the Broncos with an 8-0 victory. He also assisted on two goals.
The five-point night marked a career high for Dach, who had two four-point games during his rookie season.
Dach was picked second overall by the Blades in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. In 73 career WHL games, Dach has 63 points – 16 goals and 47 assists.
The 2019 NHL draft prospect was a member of Canada’s gold medal team at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The Blades are back on the ice Saturday when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers in Saskatoon.
