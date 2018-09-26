Sports
September 26, 2018 10:49 am
Updated: September 26, 2018 10:51 am

Kirby Dach named WHL and CHL player of the week

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News
An impressive start to the 2018-18 season has earned Kirby Dach a couple of honours.

Dach has been named the WHL and CHL player of the week after a seven-point weekend.

The Saskatoon Blades forward assisted on both goals in the team’s season-opening 2-1 win over the defending WHL champions Swift Current Broncos on Sept. 21.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades blow out Swift Current Broncos in home opener

The next night, Dach recorded his first-ever hat-trick as the Blades completed their weekend sweep of the Broncos with an 8-0 victory. He also assisted on two goals.

The five-point night marked a career high for Dach, who had two four-point games during his rookie season.

Dach was picked second overall by the Blades in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. In 73 career WHL games, Dach has 63 points – 16 goals and 47 assists.

The 2019 NHL draft prospect was a member of Canada’s gold medal team at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Blades are back on the ice Saturday when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers in Saskatoon.

