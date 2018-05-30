Mitch Love new Saskatoon Blades head coach

A long-time member of the Everett Silvertips organization will take over as head coach of the Saskatoon Blades.

The Blades announced Wednesday afternoon that Mitch Love has been hired as the team’s 21st head coach in franchise history.

“We’re thrilled to have Mitch commit long term to the Blades. We believe he is one of the top young coaches in the country and will bring a great deal of experience in the WHL to our players,” Blades general manager Colin Priestner said in a statement

“His teams have been extremely hard working, disciplined and accountable and we believe he will bring a ton of passion to our team as we look to take the next step as a club.”

Love, 33, has been on the coaching staff of the Silvertips since 2011, most recently as assistant coach and assistant to the general manager.

The Silvertips reached the WHL finals this season for the first time since 2004, when Love patrolled the blue line as a player on the team.

He spent six years playing in the AHL, ECHL and CHL before retiring and joining Everett’s coaching staff.

This is the first head coaching job for the Quesnel, B.C., native who is known as a defensive specialist.

Love takes over from Dean Brockman, who was let go at the end of the 2017-18 WHL season after the club failed to make the playoffs for a fifth-straight season.