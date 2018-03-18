Saskatoon Blades end season with 5-4 win over Prince Albert Raiders

The Saskatoon Blades closed out their 2017-18 Western Hockey League (WHL) season with a 5-4 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday.

Max Gerlach opened scoring for the Blades but didn’t stop there. He added two more to complete a hat trick in front of a home crowd of 9,624 fans at SaskTel Centre.

Mark Rubinchik netted a goal, while Evan Fiala got the game-winner with an empty-netter for Saskatoon.

Sergei Sapego led Prince Albert’s offence with two goals. Spencer Moe and Curtis Miske also scored for the visitors.

Blades goaltender Tyler Brown made 31 saves. Curtis Meger stopped 27 shots for the Raiders.

Prince Albert (32-27-13) will start WHL playoffs against the Moose Jaw Warriors (52-15-5) on March 23.

Blades finish the season with a record of 35-33-4 for a total of 74 points.