Loss eliminates Saskatoon Blades from making playoffs

The Saskatoon Blades slim hopes of making the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs ended Tuesday evening in Brandon.

The Wheat Kings downed Saskatoon 5-3, eliminating the Blades from playoff contention.

Schael Higson, Ty Lewis and Ecan Weinger each had a goal and an assist for the Wheat Kings.

Marcus Sekundiak and Linden McCorrister also scored for Brandon (38-27-5).

Max Gerlach, Eric Florchuk and Logan Christensen replied for the Blades (32-33-4).

Dylan Myskiw made 40 saves for the win while Nolan Maier turned aside 23 shots in the loss.

The Blades next game is Wednesday evening when they travel to Swift Current to take on the Broncos.