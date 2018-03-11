Brandon Wheat Kings double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2

The Brandon Wheat Kings doubled up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Saturday.

Blades forward Michael Farren scored while Josh Paterson added another on the power play.

READ MORE: Tristen Nielsen’s hat trick lifts Calgary Hitmen over Saskatoon Blades

Stelio Mattheos, Linden McCorrister and Luka Burzan scored for the visiting team at SaskTel Centre. Cole Reinhardt added an empty-netter for the Wheat Kings.

Dylan Myskiw made 29 saves in net for Brandon (37-26-5). Goaltender Nolan Maier stopped 12 shots in front of a home crowd of 5,826 fans on Don Cherry Night.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades down Edmonton Oil Kings to snap losing streak

Saskatoon (32-32-4) sits seven points behind the Prince Albert Raiders (32-25-11) in the hunt for a WHL playoff spot.

The Blades will get a rematch in Manitoba next game on March 13.