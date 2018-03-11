Saskatoon Blades
March 11, 2018 1:07 pm
Updated: March 11, 2018 1:24 pm

Brandon Wheat Kings double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Blades lost to the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 at SaskTel Centre on Saturday. Derek Bidwell has highlights from the game.

The Brandon Wheat Kings doubled up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Saturday.

Blades forward Michael Farren scored while Josh Paterson added another on the power play.

Stelio Mattheos, Linden McCorrister and Luka Burzan scored for the visiting team at SaskTel Centre. Cole Reinhardt added an empty-netter for the Wheat Kings.

Dylan Myskiw made 29 saves in net for Brandon (37-26-5). Goaltender Nolan Maier stopped 12 shots in front of a home crowd of 5,826 fans on Don Cherry Night.

Saskatoon (32-32-4) sits seven points behind the Prince Albert Raiders (32-25-11) in the hunt for a WHL playoff spot.

The Blades will get a rematch in Manitoba next game on March 13.

