March 17, 2018 2:20 pm

Prince Albert Raiders lose 2-1 to Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Parker Kelly struck first on the penalty kill for the Raiders.

READ MORE: Loss eliminates Saskatoon Blades from playoffs

In the third period, Max Gerlach tied it up, while Chase Wouters got the game-winner for Saskatoon. Both goals were on the power play.

Blades goaltender Tyler Brown made 24 saves. Ian Scott stopped 20 shots in front of a home crowd of 3,033 Western Hockey League (WHL) fans.

Saskatoon (34-33-4) concludes its 2017-18 WHL season on Saturday night with a rematch against the Raiders (32-26-13) at SaskTel Centre.

