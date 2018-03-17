Prince Albert Raiders lose 2-1 to Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Parker Kelly struck first on the penalty kill for the Raiders.

In the third period, Max Gerlach tied it up, while Chase Wouters got the game-winner for Saskatoon. Both goals were on the power play.

Blades goaltender Tyler Brown made 24 saves. Ian Scott stopped 20 shots in front of a home crowd of 3,033 Western Hockey League (WHL) fans.

Saskatoon (34-33-4) concludes its 2017-18 WHL season on Saturday night with a rematch against the Raiders (32-26-13) at SaskTel Centre.