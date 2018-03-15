Sports
Dach with 4-point night in Saskatoon Blades win over Swift Current Broncos

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Kirby Dach and Max Gerlach had multi-point nights in the Saskatoon Blades win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Kirby Dach had a four-point night as the Saskatoon Blades downed the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Dach had a goal and three assists to lead the Blades, with Max Gerlach adding two goals – his 30th and 31st of the season – and an assist.

Gerlach has now reached 30 or more goals in three-straight seasons.

Braylon Shmyr, with his team-leading 37th goal, and Michael Farren also scored for Saskatoon (33-33-4) and Tyler Brown made 42 saves for the win.

Kaden Elder and Matteo Gennaro scored for Swift Current (47-17-6) while Stuart Skinner stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Saskatoon wraps up their season with a home-and-home series against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Blades travel to Prince Albert for a Friday evening game before returning home the next day for fan appreciation night.

