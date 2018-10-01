Prince Albert Raiders remain undefeated with win over Saskatoon Blades

The Prince Albert Raiders scored three goals in the span of 16 seconds as they cruised past the Saskatoon Blades 4-1 on Sunday evening to maintain their perfect start to the season in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Justin Nachbaur opened the scoring for the Raiders (5-0-0) at 7:30 of the second period. Ozzy Wiesblat’s goal nine seconds later stood as the game winner. Parker Kelly, who led Prince Albert with two points, added another at 7:46. Kody McDonald tacked a fourth for the Raiders in the second period at 14:00.

READ MORE: Kirby Dach named WHL and CHL player of the week

Tristen Robins scored the lone goal for the Blades (3 1-0).

Ian Scott kicked out 28 shots for Prince Albert. Dorrin Luding combined with Nolan Maier for 35 saves for Saskatoon.

The Raiders went 1 for 7 on the power play. The Blades went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

It was the first loss of the season for the Blades after they downed the Medicine Hat Tigers the previous night.

Riley McKay scored the winner for the Blades in the tenth round of a shootout.

Chase Wouters, Kristian Roykas Marthinsen and Max Gerlach scored for the Blades.

James Hamblin had two goals and Hayden Ostir tacked on another for the Tigers.

Nolan Maier turned away 29 shots for Saskatoon. Mads Sogaard stopped 39 shots for Medicine Hat.

The Blades are now off to Alberta for a four-game road trip starting Oct. 2 against the Red Deer Rebels.

– With files from Global News