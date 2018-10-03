Sports
October 3, 2018 8:18 am

Red Deer Rebels edge Saskatoon Blades 5-4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Jeff de Wit scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels edged the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) play.

Oleg Zaytsev had the eventual power-play winner near the game’s midway point, while Chris Douglas and Reese Johnson also scored for Red Deer (4-2-0).

Ethan Anders made 29 saves for the Rebels’ fourth straight win.

Eric Florchuk and Josh Paterson both scored on the power play for Saskatoon (3-2-0), while Kristian Roykas Marthinsen and Riley McKay chipped in as well.

Nolan Maier stopped 30 shots in net.

Red Deer went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Blades were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

The Blades continue their Alberta road trip on Wednesday when they travel to Edmonton to take on the Oil Kings.

– With files from Global News

© 2018 The Canadian Press

