Blades blow out Broncos in home opener
Kirby Dach had three goals and two assists and Nolan Maier stopped 17 shots as the Blades shut out Swift Current.
Dawson Davidson, Max Gerlach, Bradly Goethals, Riley McKay and Jackson Caller also scored for Saskatoon (2-0-0).
Broncos (0-2-0) netminder Joel Hofer stopped 31-of-39 shots in the one-sided matchup.
