Cole Fonstad leads Prince Albert over Regina with two goals

Cole Fonstad scored twice, then set up an insurance goal as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Regina Pats 3-1 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Fonstad scored twice in the second period to give the Raiders (2-0-0) a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Brett Leason added another 6:19 into the third as Ian Scott kicked out 27 saves to preserve the victory.

Aaron Hyman opened the scoring for the Pats (0-2-0) in the first. Max Paddock stopped 34-of-37 shots in a losing cause.

Prince Albert went 2 for 4 on the power play while Regina failed to score on eight chances with the man advantage.

Raiders forward Justin Nachbaur was handed a game misconduct for cross-checking at 11:06 of the second period.