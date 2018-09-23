Regina Pats
September 23, 2018 2:13 pm

Cole Fonstad leads Prince Albert over Regina with two goals

By The Canadian Press

Cole Fonstad scored twice, then set up an insurance goal as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Regina Pats 3-1 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Fonstad scored twice in the second period to give the Raiders (2-0-0) a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Brett Leason added another 6:19 into the third as Ian Scott kicked out 27 saves to preserve the victory.

Aaron Hyman opened the scoring for the Pats (0-2-0) in the first. Max Paddock stopped 34-of-37 shots in a losing cause.

Prince Albert went 2 for 4 on the power play while Regina failed to score on eight chances with the man advantage.

Raiders forward Justin Nachbaur was handed a game misconduct for cross-checking at 11:06 of the second period.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

