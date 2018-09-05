Five Regina Pats off to NHL training camps

Five Regina Pats are headed to NHL training camps, in an announcement made by the club on Wednesday.

Jake Leschyshyn and Cale Fleury will attend their second NHL training camp for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens respectively.

Max Paddock is taking part in his first NHL training camp as a free agent with the San Jose Sharks.

Nick Henry and Robbie Holmes are both off to Colorado for their first NHL training camp with the Avalanche.

Leschyshyn, 19, a second-round pick by the Golden Knights, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the club in June. The centre scored 18 goals and had 40 points this past season and added three goals and five points in seven games in the 2018 playoffs.

“I’m really excited. I always like going down there and taking part in the NHL experience. Any time you can be around those guys, you take a lot away from it,” Leschyshyn said.

“Hopefully I can learn a lot down there and bring it here.”

Paddock, 18, is coming off a season where he went 19-7-1-1 with the Western Hockey League’s third best goals against average of 2.90 and a .904 save percentage.

“It’s going to be unreal. I’m looking forward to wearing NHL jerseys in an exhibition game,” Paddock said.

“[There’s] lots of emotions. [I’m] nervous, excited and just anxious to throw that jersey on.”

The 18-year-old was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star team after going 3-1 in the tournament with a .908 save percentage.

Fleury, 19, was drafted in the third round by the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The right-handed defencemen put up 12 goals and 51 points in 68 games.

Nineteen-year-old winger Nick Henry, a fourth-round pick by the Avalanche in 2017, has 49 goals and 110 points over 125 games as a Pat.

Holmes is free agent-camp invite by the Avalanche and is coming off a career year with the Pats last season.

The 19-year-old winger scored 16 goals and had 29 points in 68 games. He added two goals and two assists in the post-season.

To kick off the regular season, the Pats will play a home-and-home in back-to-back nights against the Raiders, beginning in Prince Albert on Sept. 21.