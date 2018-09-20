Goalie Max Paddock returned to Regina Pats by San Jose Sharks

Pats goaltender Max Paddock is heading back to Regina, after being returned to the club by the San Jose Sharks of the NHL on Thursday.

Paddock was invited to the Sharks rookie camp as a free-agent and played one rookie tournament game against the Colorado Avalanche in Las Vegas.

He then joined the team at their main camp.

READ MORE: Vets ready to take on bigger role with Regina Pats

The 18-year-old is entering his first full season as the Pats number one goaltender after posting a record of 19-7-1-1 last season.

Paddock had a 2.90 goals-against average last year, good for third in the WHL and a twelfth-best .904 save percentage.

The Brandon, Man. native also went 3-1 in the Memorial Cup, and was named to the tournament all-star team.

READ MORE: Five Regina Pats off to NHL training camps

Defencemen Cale Fleury is the only remaining player in an NHL camp with the Montreal Canadiens.

Fleury will be in the lineup Thursday night when le bleu-blanc-rouge play the Washington Capitals in Quebec City, Que.

The Pats begin their season against the Raiders in Prince Albert on Friday, before coming home to face them again at the Brandt Centre on Saturday.