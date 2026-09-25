Winnipeg Jets cut 5 more players ahead of pre-season finale

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The Winnipeg Jets moved even closer to their opening night roster by making five more cuts ahead of their pre-season finale later on Friday.

The Jets placed four players on waivers for the purpose of loaning them to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and assigned another directly to their top farm club.

The Jets put defenceman Isaak Phillips, and forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Noah Gregor all on waivers. If they clear they’ll be loaned to the AHL team. Goalie Thomas Milic didn’t require waivers and was sent straight to the Moose.

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With the moves, it leaves the Jets with 26 healthy players left in training camp, including 15 forwards, nine defencemen, and two goalies. The Jets will need to make only three more cuts to get down to the 23-man limit by Monday.

The San Jose Sharks placed former Jets goalie Eric Comrie on waivers on Friday with the Jets likely still in the market for a backup netminder for Stuart Skinner following the suspension of Connor Hellebuyck for failing to report to training camp.

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The Jets play their fourth and final exhibition game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night, now exactly one week away from their season opener.