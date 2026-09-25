Senators acquire goalie Johansson from Lightning

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have acquired goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for future considerations, the NHL club announced Friday.
The 31-year-old had an 11-10-2 record with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage in 25 games in 2025-26.
Johansson has played in 105 NHL games since making his debut with the Buffalo Sabres in 2019-20.
After spending time with the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers, he joined the Lightning at the start of the 2023–24 season.
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The six-foot-five, 217-pound Swede did not play 10 games in a single NHL season until he landed with Tampa Bay, where he played 26, 19 and 25 games in his three seasons with the Lightning.
Johansson was a third-round selection (61st overall) by Buffalo in the 2014 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.
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