Saskatoon Blades look to snap 3-game losing slide in Calgary

After Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings, the Saskatoon Blades hope to bounce back with a strong effort against the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday.

Blades Gary Haden scored both goals in the loss and now has three goals and two helpers in 11 games.

Netminder Dorrin Luding stopped 40 of 44 shots in the Blades loss and is now 1-1-1 on the season.

Vladimir Alistrov, Quinn Benjafield, Brett Kemp and Trey Fix-Wolansky all scored for the Oil Kings, while Dylan Myskiw stopped 23 of 25 shots in the win.

The Blades are on a three-game losing streak for the first time this season. Game time is 4 p.m. in Calgary.