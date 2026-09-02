CFL suspends Lions’ Bond for violating drug policy

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TORONTO – The CFL suspended B.C. Lions fullback Jacob Bond for two games Wednesday for violating its drug policy.

In a statement, the CFL said Bond, 23, of Terrace, B.C., tested positive for the banned substance D-amphetamine, also known as dextroamphetamine, a stimulant used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Bond has the right to appeal the league’s ruling if he wishes.

The two-game suspension is for a first-time violation of the policy.

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A second offence would result in a nine-game ban.

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The Lions’ next two games are against the league-leading Alouettes in Montreal on Friday and at home on Sept. 12. B.C. enters Friday’s contest on a five-game winning streak.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound Bond is in his second CFL season with B.C. He has appeared in eight games in 2025 but hasn’t recorded any rushing or receiving statistics.

Bond played in 12 games with the Lions in 2025, recording no rushing or receiving stats. He has nine special-teams tackles this season and had eight last year.

As per the league policy, suspended players can’t participate in regular-season or post-season games. It’s up to teams whether to allow the player to participate in other activities, such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.

All CFL players are subject to mandatory drug testing following a violation of the policy. They’re also required to participate in an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if additional counselling is needed.

Testing across the league is ongoing and conducted year-round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.