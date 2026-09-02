Horvath, Johnson, Philpot named players of month

TORONTO – B.C. Lions running back Zander Horvath, Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver KeeSean Johnson and Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot have been named the CFL’s top players for August.
Horvath rushed for 371 yards on 65 carries with eight total touchdowns and earned two player of the week honours last month.
He ended the week as the league leader in rushing touchdowns (13) and total TDs (16).
Get daily National news
Johnson recorded 31 receptions for 409 yards, two touchdowns, and averaged over 100 receiving yards per game.
Philpot caught 26 passes for 293 yards and six touchdowns, securing his second Player of the Month award in 2026.
The receiver from Delta, B.C., is the league leader in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,316) and receiving touchdowns (10).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.
Write a comment